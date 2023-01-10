Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

