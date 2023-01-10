Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 33 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IVV opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
