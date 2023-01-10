MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $146,394.60 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 142.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00445797 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.01441014 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.32 or 0.31487540 BTC.

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars.

