Mondi plc to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Mondi in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year. The consensus estimate for Mondi’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.44) to GBX 1,823 ($22.21) in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.58) to GBX 1,800 ($21.93) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,780.75.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

