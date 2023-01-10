Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 13,037 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 480.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 591,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,067.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,220,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

