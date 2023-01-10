Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 1,779 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 11,860.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $347,776,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic Stock Up 5.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

