Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 936 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after buying an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

