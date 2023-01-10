Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

