Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XYL opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

