Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on IVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

