Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.39% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. 15.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.30.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
