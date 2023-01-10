Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $106,000 Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

GABC stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.