Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $132,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

