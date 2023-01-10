Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $139,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of XBI opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

