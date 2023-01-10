Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $70,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

