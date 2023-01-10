Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $317.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $394.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

