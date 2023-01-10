Money Concepts Capital Corp Invests $146,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Trading Up 8.4 %

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.63.

Snowflake stock opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $329.49.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

