Money Concepts Capital Corp Invests $83,000 in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,745,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 959,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,850,000 after buying an additional 726,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 401,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,460,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,290 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

RODM opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

