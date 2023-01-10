Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

