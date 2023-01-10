Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 470 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $160.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.48. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $232.36.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

