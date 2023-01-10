Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

