Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 15,647 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,450,000 after purchasing an additional 216,098 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,299,000 after buying an additional 73,408 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,723,000 after buying an additional 321,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 342,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.37 and a 52 week high of $95.86.

