Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 364 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

