Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after buying an additional 1,228,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 235,373 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

