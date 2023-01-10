Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $169,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
MDGL stock opened at $285.80 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average is $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $13,821,420. Insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
