Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.04. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $38.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.