Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average of $163.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.