Morgan Stanley Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $4.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Latham Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.56.

SWIM stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $397.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Latham Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 104.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Latham Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

