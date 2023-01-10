Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Increased to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,342,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 310,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

