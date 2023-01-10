Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

