M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.06 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.41. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTB. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

M&T Bank stock opened at $148.55 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

