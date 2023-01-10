M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Buy”

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.40.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $148.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.