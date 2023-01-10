Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,754 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

