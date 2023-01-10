National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $1,120.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,120.00.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.92) to GBX 1,150 ($14.01) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:NGG opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 103.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

