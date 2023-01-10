Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $9.15 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

