Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.72. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neovasc will post -11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

