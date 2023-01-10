New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $66,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

