New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $65.92 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,513,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $65,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

