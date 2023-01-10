New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $68.73 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Humana worth $68,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,930,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $481.71 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.50 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

