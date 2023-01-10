Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nexi from €10.50 ($11.29) to €11.25 ($12.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nexi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi Stock Performance

NEXXY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.