NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Cut to Hold at Investec

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXGPF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 7,100 ($86.50) in a research note on Friday. Panmure Gordon raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($69.44) to GBX 6,100 ($74.32) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,505.43.

NEXT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

