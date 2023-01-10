NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec cut shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($69.44) to GBX 6,100 ($74.32) in a research report on Friday. Panmure Gordon raised NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut NEXT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($68.23) to GBX 6,000 ($73.10) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,505.43.

NEXT Stock Performance

NEXT stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. NEXT has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

