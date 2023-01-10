Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nordson by 103.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after buying an additional 121,864 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 21.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after buying an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 52.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.24 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $247.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

