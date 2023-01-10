Northeast Investment Management Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.76.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $208.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.76. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

