Northeast Investment Management Has $385,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

