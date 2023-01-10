Northeast Investment Management Purchases Shares of 2,289 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $187.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

