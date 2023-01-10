Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $495.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

