Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $15.13.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
