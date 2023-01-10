Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $15.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

