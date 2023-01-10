Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
