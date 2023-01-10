Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,252,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 127,853 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

