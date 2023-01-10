Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NID opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NID. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

