Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:NID opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $14.94.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.